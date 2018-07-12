Blues' Evan Fitzpatrick: Will push for AHL role
Fitzpatrick will compete for the No. 2 role with AHL San Antonio, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Fitzpatrick is coming off an up-and-down 2017-18 in the Canadian juniors, but he ended it on a high note with QMJHL/Memorial Cup championships. The 20-year-old netminder was a huge part of Acadie-Bathurst Titan's playoff run, as he notched a .925 save percentage and 2.10 GAA to win 16 of 20 games. Making AHL San Antonio would be a huge stride for Fitzpatrick's development, but he'll be battling Jordan Binnington, who is coming off an excellent season with AHL Providence. Fitzpatrick still has junior eligibility and Binnington does not, so returning Fitzpatrick to Canada could keep both goalies on the ice.
