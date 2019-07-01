Blues' Evan Polei: Signs first NHL deal
Polei agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis on Monday.
Undrafted coming out of the WHL, Polei has spend the previous three seasons in the minors with AHL Bakersfield, while also appearing with ECHL Wichita for part of the 2017-18 campaign. A decent showing last year (20 point in 53 games) was apparently enough to warrant a two-year deal from the Blues. Polei figures to remain in the minors this year continuing to develop his game for the time being.
