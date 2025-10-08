Romanov signed a one-year, two-way contract with St. Louis on Wednesday.

Romanov attended New Jersey's training camp on a PTO, but he ultimately didn't land a contract with the Devils. Still, the 25-year-old has managed to earn a two-way deal, though Romanov is projected to begin the campaign in the minors. Romanov had a record of 0-6-0 with a 3.88 GAA and an .877 save percentage across eight appearances with the Sharks in 2024-25.