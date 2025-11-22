Romanov recorded a 33-save shutout in AHL Springfield's 2-0 win over Utica on Friday.

Neither team has been all that good to begin this season, and it showed with the low-scoring game. Springfield's struggles have led to Romanov opening the year 1-5-0 with a 3.38 GAA and a .901 save percentage, with Friday's effort being his first win. He signed just before the start of the season after attending the Devils' camp on a professional tryout, so this may have been a modicum of revenge for the 25-year-old goalie to beat New Jersey's farm team.