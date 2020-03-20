Play

Blues' Hugh McGing: Pens entry-level contract

McGing signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blues on Friday.

McGing has spent the last four seasons at Western Michigan University, totaling 46 goals and 117 points in 147 games. The 2018 fifth-round pick will likely spend most, if not all of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors.

