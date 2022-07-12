McGing signed a one-year, two-way contract with St. Louis on Tuesday.

McGing -- who was selected by the Blues in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft -- has yet to make his NHL debut during his two professional seasons. In 67 games this past year, the 24-year-old winger recorded 14 goals and 20 assists, adding another seven points in 18 postseason contests. If the Chicago native puts together another strong campaign in the minors, he should be in line to make his debut for St. Louis this year, though he is unlikely to be a full-time NHL player.