Ratcliffe signed a professional tryout agreement with the Blues on Thursday.

Ratcliffe previously signed a minor-league contract with the unaffiliated AHL Chicago club in July, so he'll have a fall-back option if he doesn't get a full contract with the Blues. The forward split time between Milwaukee and Lehigh Valley in the AHL last year, combining for six goals and 20 points over 47 contests. He has four points in 10 career NHL games, all with the Flyers.