Ratcliffe sustained an upper-body injury that will rule him out versus Chicago on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Ratcliffe is currently with the Blues on a professional tryout, so this injury isn't going to improve his chances of making the Opening Night roster. The winger failed to make an NHL appearance last season and has just 10 games under his belt. At this point, the 2017 second-round pick is unlikely to ever become more than an organizational depth piece.