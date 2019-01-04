Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Bags apple Thursday
Barbashev tallied an assist during Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Capitals.
Barbashev has posted five goals and 10 points in 35 games, which should be enough production to warrant consistent playing time on the Blues fourth line. However, the 23-year-old has certainly benefitted from injuries further up the depth chart, so his place on a healthy Blues roster remains to be seen. As a result, his fantasy value is better reserved for dynasty formats at the moment.
