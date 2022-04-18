Barbashev had two assists in Sunday's 8-3 win over Nashville.
Barbashev was one of seven Blues with multiple points in this one, though it took him a while to get there, as he assisted on the team's seventh and eighth goals. The Moscow native has 24 goals and 56 points through 75 games in what has been a breakout season for Barbashev.
