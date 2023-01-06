Barbashev posted a goal, an assist and two shots on net in the 5-3 win over the Devils on Thursday.
After a six-game point drought, Barbashev broke out of his slump with a goal late in the second period. He assisted on a Brandon Saad goal early in the third period to put the Blues in the lead. The 27-year-old winger now has 18 points through 39 games. He has averaged 17:50 of ice time over the last month, including more than two minutes of power-play time per game.
