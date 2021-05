Barbashev scored a goal on two shots, doled out two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Barbashev led all Blues forward with 16:48 of ice time in Wednesday's dominant win. The 25-year-old has jumped into a top-line role recently with Vladimir Tarasenko (lower body) out. Through 37 contests, Barbashev has notched 11 points, a plus-4 rating, 42 shots on net and 48 hits. His grittier playing style is best deployed in a bottom-six capacity.