Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Chips in helper
Barbashev recorded an assist and three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
The Russian's first helper of the year came on Oskar Sundqvist's opening tally in the second period. Barbashev's path to fantasy relevance would likely come through physicality -- he has nine hits and four blocked shots through three games in a fourth-line role.
