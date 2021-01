Barbashev had an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

The Blues' fourth line added some insurance in the third period when Barbashev set up Kyle Clifford for the team's third goal. With 26 points and 144 hits in 69 games last year, Barbashev had his most productive season. The 25-year-old Russian may be limited to fourth-line duties in 2020-21, but the Blues' offense may be deep enough to earn him fantasy interest in deeper formats.