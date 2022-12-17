Barbashev scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Barbashev opened the scoring, cashing in on a 2-on-1 in the first period. He also drew an assist on Jordan Kyrou's third-period marker, which was the last goal of the game. In his last seven outings, Barbashev has two goals and three helpers -- it's one of his most productive stretches of the season. The 27-year-old has five tallies, 15 points, 52 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-5 rating in 31 contests overall while mainly playing in a third-line role.