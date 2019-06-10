Barbashev (suspension) served his one-game ban and is available for Wednesday's Game 7 matchup with Boston.

Barbashev figures to slot back into a bottom-six role and will likely relegate Samuel Blais to a spot in the press box. In 24 postseason appearances, the 22-year-old Barbashev has notched three goals, three assists and 24 shots while averaging 12:15 of ice time.