Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Eligible for Game 7
Barbashev (suspension) served his one-game ban and is available for Wednesday's Game 7 matchup with Boston.
Barbashev figures to slot back into a bottom-six role and will likely relegate Samuel Blais to a spot in the press box. In 24 postseason appearances, the 22-year-old Barbashev has notched three goals, three assists and 24 shots while averaging 12:15 of ice time.
More News
