Barbashev produced an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

The Russian provided the secondary helper on linemate Sammy Blais' opening tally at 2:44 of the first period. Barbashev had gone six games without a point entering Tuesday. The 24-year-old now has 21 points, 58 shots and 108 hits through 52 contests.