Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Ends drought with helper
Barbashev produced an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
The Russian provided the secondary helper on linemate Sammy Blais' opening tally at 2:44 of the first period. Barbashev had gone six games without a point entering Tuesday. The 24-year-old now has 21 points, 58 shots and 108 hits through 52 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.