Barbashev has returned to St. Louis to be present for the birth of his first child.

Once he's ready to return to Edmonton, Barbashev will have to self-quarantine in his hotel room for at least four days, so at this point it's safe to assume he'll miss the Blues' final two round-robin games at a minimum. The 24-year-old winger fired two shots on goal and dished out seven hits in 11:48 of ice time during Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.