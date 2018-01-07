Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Finally puts points on board this season
Barbashev scored a goal and added an assist in the Blues' 6-3 loss to the Flyers on Saturday.
The points were his first of the season (15 games). Barbashev is a talented young man, but his offensive upside is starting to look limited. He's been getting plenty of opportunity, but his scoring malaise from the AHL to start this season (eight points in 18 games) has carried to the NHL.
