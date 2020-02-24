Barbashev scored a short-handed goal on his lone shot of the game in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Barbashev rounded out the scoring with his 10th goal of the year, driving the net and re-directing an Oskar Sundqvist pass just over five minutes into the third period. The goal gave Barbashev 25 points in 61 games this season, which is just one shy of his 2018-19 total.