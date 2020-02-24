Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Finds twine on penalty kill
Barbashev scored a short-handed goal on his lone shot of the game in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Wild.
Barbashev rounded out the scoring with his 10th goal of the year, driving the net and re-directing an Oskar Sundqvist pass just over five minutes into the third period. The goal gave Barbashev 25 points in 61 games this season, which is just one shy of his 2018-19 total.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.