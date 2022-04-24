Barbashev scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.
Barbashev put the Blues ahead 2-0 at 5:51 of the first period. The 26-year-old hasn't slowed down his scoring in April with six goals and six helpers in his last 13 outings. For the season, he's at 25 tallies, 57 points, 108 shots on net, 158 hits and a plus-4 rating in 78 appearances in a breakout year.
