Barbashev scored a goal on his last shot in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.
Barbashev is skating in the middle-six, and he has averaged a career-high 16:20 of ice time thus far. The 25-year-old is producing, too, putting up four goals and five assists across 14 games. His role is secure in the short term, but the Blues are deep at forward and could shake things up at the first sign of trouble.
