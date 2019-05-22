Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Finishes series with empty-netter
Barbashev scored an empty-net goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks in Game 6.
Barbashev had two goals and a helper over the final four games of the series, adding 10 hits and eight shots in that span. The Blues have emerged as a team comfortable with all four of their forward lines, and Barbashev's recent contributions are a big part of that. He has skated at least 12:30 in each of the last five games as well, making him a viable depth option in the Stanley Cup Finals.
