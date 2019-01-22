Barbashev dished out two assists in Monday's loss to the Kings.

Barbashev recorded a secondary assist on Mackenzie MacEachern's first NHL goal, and set up Oskar Sundqvist in the slot to give the Blues a two-goal lead late in the first period. That joy was short-lived, however, as Barbashev turned the puck over in the defensive zone less than 15 seconds later and the Kings cut the Blues lead in half. Barbashev matched his career-high 13 points through 46 games -- it took him 53 last season.