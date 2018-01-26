Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Five-game pointless streak
Barbashev has zero points and a minus-1 rating in the last five games.
Barbashev seemed to work his way into a full-time role when he found chemistry with Vladimir Tarasenko and has one goal and five points in three games, but he's slumped since then. Even though Barbashev is listed on the top line, he's averaged just 13:09 in the last five games, partly because he's left off the power play, and partly because head coach Mike Yeo shortens the bench towards the end of games. Still, as long as he's on a line with Tarasenko, Barbashev could be a valuable daily fantasy option.
