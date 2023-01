Barbashev scored a goal and an assist on two shots in the Blues' 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Barbashev picked up the Gordie Howe hat trick in the game, scoring a goal and an assist while picking up a fighting major in the game. This game snaps Barbashev's three-game pointless streak and gives him three points in the last seven games. On the season, Barbashev has seven goals and 22 points in 47 games.