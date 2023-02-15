Barbashev had a goal and two assists in the Blues' 6-2 win over Florida on Tuesday.

Barbashev's marker was scored at 17:12 of the third period on an empty net. He's up to 10 goals and 27 points in 53 games this season. Barbashev was held off the scoresheet in his previous two games, but just before that he recorded three goals and four points over four games from Jan. 21-28.