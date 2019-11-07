Barbashev scored a shorthanded empty-net goal and added four hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Barbashev's tally was more for confirmation of the result than anything else. The Russian forward is up to five points and 39 hits through 17 games after potting his first goal of the year. He's not going to interest owners in standard fantasy leagues, but Barbashev may be worth a look in deeper formats due to his physicality.