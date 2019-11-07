Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Ices scoring with empty-netter
Barbashev scored a shorthanded empty-net goal and added four hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Barbashev's tally was more for confirmation of the result than anything else. The Russian forward is up to five points and 39 hits through 17 games after potting his first goal of the year. He's not going to interest owners in standard fantasy leagues, but Barbashev may be worth a look in deeper formats due to his physicality.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.