Barbashev (lower body) will be in the lineup for Friday's preseason matchup with Washington, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Barbashev set career highs in games played (80), goals (14) and assists (12) last season, primarily in a bottom-six role. The winger will likely continue to serve in a fourth or third-line role this year, which will limit him to mid-range fantasy value at the best.