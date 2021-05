Barbashev suffered an apparent lower-body injury near the end of Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Barbashev was seen struggling to get off the ice near the end of the game. Head coach Craig Berube didn't have an update on the Russian forward's status after the contest -- the earliest an assessment on Barbashev's injury could arrive is Sunday. The Blues are back in action versus the Kings on Monday.