Barbashev has one goal and a plus-1 rating through five preseason games.

Last season, Barbashev started with the big club but recorded six straight pointless games and was subsequently returned to AHL San Antonio. The 22-year-old has tons of potential and was looking to showcase that in training camp and preseason, but he's getting outplayed by prospects Sammy Blais, Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas. However, Barbashev may be kept with the big club since the Blues would need to waive him to assign him back to the minors, something they likely don't want to risk with their 2014 second-round pick that they've spent three years developing.