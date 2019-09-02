Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Lands two-year contract with Blues
Barbashev inked a two-year deal worth $2.95 million with St. Louis on Sunday.
The 23-year-old was a restricted free agent and reportedly considered moving to Europe if he couldn't work out a deal with the Blues. Fortunately, Barbashev secured a deal after his 14-goal. 26-point campaign that ended with a Stanley Cup victory. He'll likely remain in a fourth-line center role with St. Louis.
