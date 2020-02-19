Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Lights lamp twice Tuesday
Barbashev scored a pair of goals on four shots and dished two hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
The game was scoreless until Barbashev tallied at 9:21 of the second period. He added an insurance marker in the third. The Russian forward is up to 24 points, 66 shots and 125 hits through 58 contests this year. Barbashev may occupy a fourth-line role, but his physicality and modest offense could make his useful in deeper formats.
