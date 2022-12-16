Barbashev produced an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Barbashev set up a Robert Thomas tally at 11:25 of the third period. The assist snapped a three-game slump for Barbashev, who continues to be more of a supporting contributor on offense. The 27-year-old has four goals, nine assists, 50 shots, 62 hits and a plus-4 rating in 30 contests. His 21:10 of ice time Thursday was by far his highest mark of the season, and one that he likely won't repeat while regularly working on the third line.