According to coach Craig Berube, the tentative plan is for Barbashev (personal) to return to Edmonton on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Even if Barbashev does in fact re-enter the bubble Friday, he'll still have to self-quarantine for four days, which means the earliest he'd be eligible to rejoin the lineup would be Aug. 19 for a potential Game 5 against Vancouver. The 24-year-old winger, who picked up 26 points in 69 games during the regular season, exited the bubble and returned to St. Louis last Tuesday to be present for the birth of his first child.