Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Memorable night for first hat trick
Barbashev delivered a hat trick in a 5-2 win over Detroit on Thursday.
It was his first NHL hat trick and it came in front of his parents and brother, who are visiting from Russia. Barbashev has been struggling to put up points -- the goals snapped a six-game slump and he only has four points in 19 games dating back to Feb. 12. Nice night for the young man, but Barbashev isn't a fantasy play right now.
