Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Moves to big club
Barbashev was recalled from AHL Chicago on Sunday.
The 2014 second-round pick was recalled after it was announced that Jaden Schwartz (ankle) would be sidelined for at least the next six weeks. It's unclear at this moment whether or not Barbashev will be given a chance to fill Schwartz's spot alongside Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko, or if he's going to provide some bottom-six depth. A skilled player who's experienced some difficulty scoring in the minors this season with eight points in 18 games, Barbashev could offer some fantasy value if given a favorable spot in the St. Louis lineup.
