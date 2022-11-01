Barbashev produced an assist and five hits in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Barbashev hasn't done much on offense in 2022-23, as the assist was just his second point in eight contests. His other point was a goal in the Blues' season opener Oct. 15. The 26-year-old was a pleasant surprise last season when he scored 26 goals and added 34 assists in 81 outings, but he's back to playing a limited role on the third line that will likely continue to suppress his offense. He's added 14 shots on net, 18 hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating this year.