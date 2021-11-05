Barbashev produced an assist and four PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Barbashev set up Pavel Buchnevich's second-period tally. With Brayden Schenn (upper body) leaving the contest early, Barbashev saw 18:39 of ice time. The Blues' center depth is getting thin with Ryan O'Reilly (COVID-19 protocols) also out -- Barbashev could be an option to center the second line Sunday if no one returns to the lineup. The Russian has impressed with seven points, 15 shots on net, 15 hits, eight PIM and a plus-7 rating in nine outings, putting him just three points shy of his output from 38 games last year.