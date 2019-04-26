Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Notches assist
Barbashev produced an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 1.
He did not register a point in six games versus the Jets in the first round. Barbashev does have 22 hits in the playoffs so far, but 10 of those game in Game 3 against the Jets. The Russian center is limited by his fourth-line deployment, even though he had a career-high 26 points in 80 regular-season contests.
