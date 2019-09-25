Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Nursing lower-body injury
Barbashev is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The news surfaced a week from Opening Night, but this report doesn't sound like it will keep Barbashev from playing. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the team shuts him down for the rest of the preseason considering how vital he is to the penalty kill.
