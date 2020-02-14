Play

Barbashev notched an assist and four hits in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Barbashev set up MacKenzie MacEachern for the tally at 15:43 of the first period. The Russian forward has a goal and two assists over his last five games. For the year, he's at 22 points, 119 hits and 60 shots on goal in 55 outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories