Barbashev notched an assist and four hits in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Barbashev set up MacKenzie MacEachern for the tally at 15:43 of the first period. The Russian forward has a goal and two assists over his last five games. For the year, he's at 22 points, 119 hits and 60 shots on goal in 55 outings.