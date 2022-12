Barbashev notched a power-play assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Barbashev has a goal and three helpers during his three-game point streak. He's earned six points through 10 contests in December, and he's now at 16 points (three on the power play) in 32 outings this season. Barbashev has added 53 shots on net, 64 hits, 15 PIM and a plus-4 rating, playing a solid two-way game in a middle-six role.