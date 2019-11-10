Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Opens scoring Saturday
Barbashev scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.
Barbashev needed just 3:17 to get the Blues on the board, capitalizing on a set-up from Oskar Sundqvist. Barbashev has points in four of his last five games, giving the Russian six points in 18 games this year. He's added 43 hits and continues to be more of a physical presence than a natural scorer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.