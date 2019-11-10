Barbashev scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Barbashev needed just 3:17 to get the Blues on the board, capitalizing on a set-up from Oskar Sundqvist. Barbashev has points in four of his last five games, giving the Russian six points in 18 games this year. He's added 43 hits and continues to be more of a physical presence than a natural scorer.