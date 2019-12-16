Barbashev (upper body) is ruled out of Monday's game versus the Avalanche.

Barbashev left late in the third period of Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks, and now he'll miss his first game of the season. The 24-year-old is a key member of the Blues' bottom six as well as their penalty kill, dishing out 71 hits over 34 games, and he has plenty of offensive upside with 15 points, too. Zach Sanford is expected to re-enter the lineup in Barbashev's place.