Barbashev dished out one hit in 11:52 of ice time during Friday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Barbashev hasn't notched a point in five games and has just three through 12 outings. His most recent highlight was dropping the gloves against the Blackhawks' defenseman Brent Seabrook, but he's been a healthy scratch twice since then. The 22-year-old could be in danger of returning to the press box once Brayden Schenn (upper body) returns to the lineup.