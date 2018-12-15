Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Produces birthday goal
Barbashev scored a goal in Friday's overtime win versus the Avalanche.
The Blues fell behind after the Avalanche rung up two quick scores in the first period. With less than a minute remaining in the frame, Jaden Schwartz flipped a puck over Colorado's defensemen where Jay Bouwmeester scooped it up and made a spinning pass to Barbashev, who was waiting at the back door and knocked it in. Barbashev, who turned 23 on Friday, has come up clutch in these situations, as he now has 17 career goals and 11 have come with the Blues either behind by one goal or with the game tied.
