Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Produces helper
Barbashev collected an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
Barbashev has managed three helpers in 16 games, adding 46 hits and 10 shots on goal. He entered Wednesday's contest averaging only 10:47 per game, with his fourth-line usage making his contributions to the offense few and far between.
