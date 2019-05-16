Barbashev collected an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

Barbashev has managed three helpers in 16 games, adding 46 hits and 10 shots on goal. He entered Wednesday's contest averaging only 10:47 per game, with his fourth-line usage making his contributions to the offense few and far between.

