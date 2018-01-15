Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Promoted from minors
Barbashev was called up from AHL Chicago on Monday.
As soon as the Blues' bye week ended, Barbashev was always going to be brought back up to St. Louis. Prior to the break, the winger racked up five points in the previous three outings and should continue logging minutes on the first line for the foreseeable future.
