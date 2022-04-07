Barbashev logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Barbashev extended his point streak to four games (three goals, two assists) with the primary assist on a first-period Robert Thomas goal. The helper was Barbashev's first power-play point since Jan. 13 -- he typically plays more of a checking-line role. The 26-year-old reached the 50-point mark Wednesday with 22 tallies, 28 helpers, 98 shots on net, 135 hits and a plus-6 rating in 69 contests.